Section of SH1 reopens after serious crash North of Auckland

The video was taken at the Northern Gateway Toll Road, which shows a large queue of cars waiting to enter a one-lane tunnel headed north.

A section of State Highway 1 between Wellsford and Warkworth has reopened after a serious crash at Dome Forest caused a closure of the road.

A multi-vehicle crash, occurred just before 4.30pm, between Waiwhiu Conical Peak Rd and Saunders Rd.

Diversions were in place at State Highway 1 and Kaipara Flats Rd, as well as State Highway 1 and Wayby Valley Rd.

The closure added to delays holidaymakers faced as they left Auckland.

Meanwhile, a video captured earlier today by a passenger shows a long queue of people stuck in a traffic jam north of Auckland.

Passenger Sita Engling caught video of lanes of cars stacked up as drivers wait to merge and enter the one-lane Johnstones Hill Tunnels on State Highway 1 at the Northern Gateway Toll Road.

Traffic was backed up to the Hillcrest Bridge, about 9km south, under a cloudy, humid sky.

Six people have already died on New Zealand roads since the “official Christmas/New Year period” on Friday, according to police statistics.

Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien urged Kiwi drivers to focus on safety as they headed away from home.

“This has been an incredibly tragic start to the holiday period on our roads and a number of families will never be the same,” said O’Brien.

“Plan ahead, watch your speed and following distances, pay attention to the conditions, stop and take a break if you’re feeling tired, and allow plenty of time to get where you are going – especially if you are travelling on roads you don’t know.”

The official Christmas/New Year holiday period ends at 6am on January 5, 2022.