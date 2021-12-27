The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, December 27

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Professor invents lickable TV that mimics the flavour of foods it displays

The days of seeing delicious food on TV and not being able to get a taste may be behind us, thanks to a Japanese professor’s latest invention.

Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita has developed a prototype for a multi-sensory device called Taste the TV (TTTV) which uses a carousel of 10 flavours to whip up flavour combinations to mimic the taste of a particular food.

A sample of the flavour is sprayed onto a hygienic film which is laid over a flat screen TV for the viewer to taste test.

Speaking to Reuters, Miyashita said during the global Covid-19 pandemic, it could be a way to help people connect to outside world.

Amaze Lab/Screenshot Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita with the Taste the TV.

"The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home," he told Reuters.

Potential ways the device could be used could include distance learning for sommeliers and cooks as well as tasting games and quizzes.

Newshub presenter Oriini Kaipara makes history again

Newshub’s Oriini Kaipara, who made history in 2019 as the first woman with a moko kauae to anchor a mainstream news bulletin, has come one step closer to achieving her ultimate goal by presenting Three's 6 o'clock news.

Kaipara, who has had the traditional lower chin tattoo for nearly three years, is filling in on Newshub Live at 6pm until Thursday, in place of usual hosts Sam Hayes – currently on maternity leave – and Mike McRoberts, making her the first wahine with a moko kauae to present primetime news. She is also currently filling in on the late night news.

Supplied Oriini Kaipara is filling in on Newshub Live at 6pm between Christmas and New Year’s, but her goal is to have the role permanently.

“It's really exciting. I'm really enjoying it,” said Kaipara after her Christmas and Boxing Day appearances. “I'm not speechless, but it's a buzz. I am proud of how far I've come in being able to anchor 6pm right now.

“It's definitely a step forward, and a step-up. If there was a goal for me, it would be anchoring prime time news, and that's happened,” she said.

“We’ve got a good team at Newshub, I don't feel the pressure as much as I used to when I first started out in journalism. But that comes with doing the hard yards, and then actually realising it and doing it is really exciting.”

Stolen van replaced by donations from caring Kiwis

Supplied/Stuff Jolinda de Jong with her new Mitsubishi L300 van.

A Dutch traveller has been able to buy a replacement van from donations given to her after having her previous van, with all her possessions inside, stolen.

Last month, Jolinda de Jong had her white Toyota Hiace stolen from a car park in Bluff after she had parked it there while visiting Stewart Island for a hike.

The van contained almost all of de Jong’s possessions, as she was living out of it while travelling through Aotearoa, and she only had third party insurance on it.

Last week, de Jong was able to buy a blue Mitsubishi L200 van with the donations she had received from strangers after they heard about the incident.

She’d initally planned to return to the Netherlands after the van was stolen, but changed her mind to stay for the summer after seeing how generous Kiwis had been to her.

De Jong is in the South Island, spending the holidays with friends and is still feeling overwhelmed from all the kindness she has received because of her recent predicament.

“Everyone is so lovely and offering me places to stay and help, it’s so nice,” she said.

She is slowly moving her way up the country now, with plans to work in an organic farm in Northland she has her eye on.

Christmas arrivals in Twizel boost critically endangered Kakī population

Liz Brown/Stuff Three newly hatched Kaki/black stilt on December 23, 2021, part of a bumper season of the endangered birds being raised at the Department of Conservation's Twizel brooding facility.

A boost to the population of one of the world’s most endangered birds could be the best Christmas present yet for Department of Conservation (DOC) staff fighting to save the kakī/black stilt.

Eighteen chicks hatched in the Twizel brooding facility from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day - six on Christmas Eve, six on Christmas Day and another six on Boxing Day, DOC kakī project lead Liz Brown said.

There are only about 170 adult kakī in the wild, so the hatching of an “abnormally high” number of the critically endangered birds over three days is being hailed by those attempting to recover the species.

The average number of Christmas Day arrivals over the past decade has averaged just one, she said.

The critically endangered birds are a taonga species and one of the rarest wading birds in the world.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Kakī/black stilts are released into the wild at the head of Lake Takapō/Tekapo in 2017.

Family surprise loved ones at Christmas brunch with newborn baby

A Taranaki couple’s new baby was the Christmas Day gift they'd been waiting years for.

But Jessie Webb and Quentin Skegdwell had not told wider family of their new arrival, and instead surprised loved ones when they took him to a festive brunch only hours after his birth.

LISA BURD/Stuff Mum Jessie Webb, 27, dad Quentin Skegdwell, Maddison Webb, 8, and baby Alex Joshua Webb.

The couple, and big sister Maddison Webb, 8, welcomed baby boy Alex Joshua Webb into the world at 12.51am on December 25.

The Normanby couple had told only two people that Jessie was being induced, and going into labour, on Christmas Eve.

“So we turned up on Christmas Day with a baby,” she laughed. “He was a bit overwhelmed, he was just over seven hours old.”

The pair, who have been together about four years, had been trying for a baby for three of those, Jessie said.

Sadly that came “with a few losses”, until Alex.

“It was pretty cool, especially because we’ve tried for so long,” Jessie said. “It's definitely a Christmas we won't forget.”