State Highway 1 at Dome Forest reopens after serious crash

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 4:30pm, at a section of road between Waiwhiu Conical Peak Rd and Saunders Rd.

A section of State Highway 1 between Wellsford and Warkworth has reopened after a serious crash involving three vehicles at Dome Forest.

Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle crash shortly before 4:30pm, at a section of road between Waiwhiu Conical Peak Rd and Saunders Rd.

One person was seriously injured, and four others received minor injuries, police said.

Diversions were in place at State Highway 1 and Kaipara Flats Rd, as well as State Highway 1 and Wayby Valley Rd.