Mt Roskill homicide: Second man arrested and charged with murder

Police forensics at the crime scene on Glass Road in Mt Roskill.

A second man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Brian James, who was shot and killed in Mt Roskill on December 23.

He will appear in the Auckland District Court on January 27.

On Wednesday morning police said they found a 42-year-old man, who had been on the run for over a week, at a south Auckland address.

He is now the second person to be charged with murder in relation to James’ death, following the arrest of a 33-year-old man on January 13.

READ MORE:

* Mt Roskill homicide: Man still wanted in connection with shooting

* Mt Roskill Homicide: Second suspect on the run almost one week on

* Mt Roskill homicide: Man charged with murder after shooting of Brian James



Shortly after Tuesday’s arrest, another south Auckland man was located and charged with being accessory after the fact to murder.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, after police seized a loaded sawn-off shotgun.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Armed police and a crime scene tent had closed a section of Glass Road in Mt Roskill.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police could not rule out further arrests or additional charges being laid.

He said the family of Brian James, along with the two victims of the machete attack at the Glass Road address, were “relieved and grateful” at the development.

“As the matter is now before the Courts, police are unable to comment further,” a police spokesman said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Two men have now been charged with murder in relation to James’ death.

James was one of three victims in the attack, with two other men - one in his 30s and one in his 50s – also injured by a machete.

The injured pair were taken to hospital, while 23-year-old James died at the scene.