Police name man who died in Manukau velodrome homicide

Joseph Tauiti, 21, died in Middlemore Hospital after an altercation in the carpark of Manukau velodrome on New Year’s Day.

Police have released the name of the man who died after an altercation in the Manukau velodrome car park on New Year’s Day.

Joseph Tauiti, 21, died in Middlemore Hospital on January 1 after the altercation.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Tauiti’s family whom police, alongside Victim Support, have been supporting at this tragic time,” said a police spokesman.

On Monday morning, police said they have made “good progress” in the homicide investigation.

READ MORE:

* Two groups clashed before Manukau velodrome death, police say

* Police at Manukau Velodrome after man dies overnight, homicide probe launched



The investigation team have spoken to a number of individuals and will continue to identify and speak with people in connection to the homicide, said the spokesman.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police are making “good progress” in the homicide investigation after talking to a number of people.

On January 1 police launched a homicide investigation after Tauiti died of critical injuries from the Manukau velodrome car park.

Tauiti arrived at Middlemore Hospital at 6am on Saturday and died shortly after.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident at the car park between 5am and 6am on January 1 to contact 105, quoting file number 220101/8975 or contacting Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.