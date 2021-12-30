The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, December 30

Last May, a community housing trust destroyed Zhang Wang's Christchurch garden. Reinstated, it is now flourishing.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Garden flourishes months after being destroyed

Zhang Wang’s garden is thriving once again – seven months after her award-winning vegetable patch was ripped up by her landlord.

The Christchurch social housing tenant was devastated in May when she arrived home to find a contractor digging up her beloved garden.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Zhang Wang's veggie garden is back and booming.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, December 29

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, December 28

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, December 27



She had lovingly tended the garden at her Addington home for 10 years. She grew 14 kinds of vegetables and 13 varieties of rare Chinese herbs.

While smaller than before, her garden is again packed with beans, corn, Chinese yams, tomatoes and potatoes. She even has more Chinese herbs than before the destruction.

Terje Kolaas/NPOTY 2021 Overall winner: Terje Kolaas.

Stunning photography

From more than 20,000 entries from 97 countries, Norwegian Terje Kolaas has been crowned Nature Photographer of the Year 2021 (NPOTY).

His image of pink-footed geese migration won the overall prize at the annual competition. It’s not the first prize his image, entitled Winter migration, has won in 2021. It also took the top prize at the best drone image awards earlier this year.

Kolaas didn’t have far to go to take his photo, as more than 80,000 pink-footed geese stop off “literally in my garden several months a year”.

Josef Friedhuber/NPOTY 2021 Mammals winner: Josef Friedhuber.

Georg Nies/NPOTY 2021 Underwater winner: Georg Nies.

Tequila fish fights off extinction to return home

A zoo in the UK has successfully reintroduced a tiny three-inch fish back to its home in Mexico, almost two decades since it disappeared from the wild.

The tequila fish (Zoogoneticus tequila), named after the Tequila volcano that looms near its native habitat, vanished in 2003 as a result of water pollution and the arrival of an invasive, exotic fish species.

CHESTER ZOO Tequila fish are thriving back in their habitat after their reintroduction in Mexico.

However, thanks to conservationists at Chester Zoo and the Michoacana University of Mexico, more than 1500 fish have been returned to the Teuchitlán River in Jalisco, south-west Mexico.

Truck completes historic journey – without a driver

A semi-truck completed a 130-kilometre route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip using technology developed by TuSimple.

The San Diego company says it's the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle, or semi, on open public roads with no human intervention.

SUPPLIED A truck has driven more than 100 kilometres in the USA with no human on board and no human intervention using technology developed by TuSimple.

The nighttime trip earlier this month started at a railyard in Tucson, Arizona and ended at a distribution centre in Phoenix, with approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement.

A lead vehicle scouted the route for unexpected obstacles about five miles ahead of the autonomous semi, and a trailing vehicle following about one-half mile behind the truck was prepared to intervene if necessary, along with several unmarked police vehicles.

TuSimple said the semi successfully navigated highway lane changes, traffic signals, on-ramps and off-ramps while “naturally interacting with other motorists".

Getty Images Locals were scared to go out of their homes with the squirrel on the loose (file photo)

‘Vicious' squirrel terrorises Welsh village over Christmas

Residents of a North Wales village can finally breathe easy, knowing a “bloodthirsty” critter is no longer on the loose.

According to the Evening Standard, the small town of Buckley spent days living in fear of Stripe–a grey squirrel named after the main antagonist in the 1984 movie Gremlins.

It’s reported that the animal terrorised the village during the holidays, injuring multiple pets and biting at least 18 people over a 48-hour period.

“Warning. Vicious squirrel that attacks has bitten me, attacked my friend Kev when he came to my house, has bit Scott Felton who lives near me, and multiple other people,” Nicola Crowther wrote via Facebook on December 26.

“I’m afraid it needs shooting, and I’m an animal advocate, would never normally say that, but it’s also attacked my two Bengals, who fear nothing, and my neighbours Bengal cats….not fun. Dare not go out of my house, as it’s lurking…”

Stripe’s rampage finally came to an end when a local lured it into a cage using its favourite snack, peanuts.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals came to take the squirrel away shortly after and put it down, according to the Evening Standard.