'Extremely dangerous' driving as large group of dirt bikers ride across Auckland

Police are investigating the group's behaviour, which included the smashing of a police patrol car wing mirror.

Dirt bike riders drove “extremely dangerously” around Auckland on New Year's Eve and deliberately damaged a patrol car, police said.

A large group of the bikers left the south Auckland suburb of Ōtara on Friday morning and were seen riding across Auckland city and suburbs such as St Heliers and Papatoetoe.

Acting inspector Terry Lee said police received a number of complaints about “extremely dangerous driving behaviour being carried out by some of the riders”.

Lee said the group also “deliberately smashed a police patrol car wing mirror”.

Police said they were aware of the group beforehand and monitored the situation throughout the day before the dirt bike riders dispersed in the afternoon.

“With a group this size, it is not practical for police to intervene at the time as this would cause significant risk to other road users and police staff,” said Lee.

Police were following up on it and would hold people to account “for their dangerous driving”, he said.

Lee said police were “committed” to ensuring people not abiding road rules and putting other lives at risk were held accountable after seeing a significant number of deaths on the roads over the holidays.

The current holiday death toll includes multiple fatalities such as the death of a 62-year-old man from Rangiora.

The official holiday road toll period started at 4pm on December 24 and runs until 6am on January 5.