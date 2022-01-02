Teenager hit and killed by car in Omaha named as Auckland Grammar pupil

Joshua Wayne Hartner, who was struck and killed by a car driven by a person known to him in Omaha, north Auckland.

An Auckland Grammar pupil has been named as the teenager killed after he was struck by a car in Omaha, north of Auckland, early on New Year’s Day.

Joshua Wayne Hartner, 17, was killed in Omaha after he was hit by a car driven by someone known to him, police said in a statement.

“We are ensuring that Joshua’s family is supported as they grieve the loss of a dearly loved son and family member.”

Police continue to investigate and no-one has been charged, the statement said.

READ MORE:

* Teenager dies after being hit by vehicle in early hours of New Year's Day



An earlier statement said the driver of the car was being spoken to by police, who were called to the scene in Omaha Dr about 4am.

Hartner, form Auckland, was a pupil at Auckland Grammar School.

Police said his family have requested privacy.