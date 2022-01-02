Long Bay Regional Park fire: crews work to establish fire break in scrub fire as night falls

Crews were unable to get a fire truck near the blaze above the beach (file photo).

Firefighters battling a tricky scrub blaze on Auckland’s North Shore are working to establish a fire break as night falls.

The blaze was reported shortly after 7pm at Long Bay in a difficult-to-access section of scrub above the beach, said Fire and Emergency communications shift supervisor Colin Underdown.

The burning area was about 10m x 20m and crews could not get a truck near the fire, he said.

They initially requested a helicopter with a monsoon bucket, but the aircraft was unable to arrive before the fading light ruled out aerial operations.

By 9pm the blaze was largely extinguished and crews were working to establish a firebreak to prevent it spreading if it reignited.