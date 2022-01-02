Body recovered from Manawatū River thought to be missing 27-year-old woman

Blae Ler Paw, left, and Mu Mu, who went missing in the Manawatū River on Wednesday.

Police have recovered a body from the Manawatū River believed to be one of two swimmers who went missing on December 29.

While formal identification has yet to take place, police believe the body to be missing 27-year-old woman Mu Mu.

The police spokesperson expressed condolences to her family and loved ones.

The body of 11-year-old Blae Ler Paw, who was also swimming at the time, was recovered on December 31, some 500 metres downstream from where she was last seen.

A rāhui was placed on the river from Ashhurst bridge upstream, and downstream to Ōpiki.

Adam Blackwell/Stuff A pillow is placed in the Manawatū River as part of a ritual in hope of finding Mu Mu.

The two women were from separate families, but part of the same community, having both moved to New Zealand as refugees from Myanmar.

A team from the New Zealand Karen Association has travelled from Auckland to support the two families.

A GiveaLittle page has been set up to raise funds for both families to cover funeral costs and other needs, as well as provide support for the families.