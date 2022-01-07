Auckland water parks bounce back after attacks from vandals

A popular Auckland water park will continue to provide a splash of fun for beach goers, despite a string of attacks from vandals over the past fortnight.

Waterworld Water Park operates three vessels – essentially floating bouncy castles – across north, central and south Auckland.

The south Auckland park was the target of a Christmas Day attack at Maraetai Beach. Staff on the park – which was tethered 200 metres from the shore – were threatened by people with knives, and the vessel was badly damaged.

A second attack occurred in the early hours of January 2, at the park located in Red Beach. The park’s onshore compound was raided by offenders, who also cut several anchor chains securing the water park out at sea.

Kel Travers/Supplied The south Auckland park was the target of a Christmas Day attack at Maraetai Beach. Staff were threatened with knives, and the vessel was badly damaged.

The vessel ended up beached, and equipment – including a rescue boat motor and safety gear – was reported stolen.

More than $80,000 has been lost in staff time, revenue and repairs as a result of the two attacks. A further eight anchors were stolen over the past year, leading owner, Kel Travers to believe his parks have been subject to “well-co-ordinated” attacks.

“The worst thing about the Red Beach incident was we had to cancel bookings for 2000 people, so there were a lot of frustrated customers out there,” said Travers.

“We’ve filed a police report, but we’re not expecting a lot in terms of outcome.”

Kel Travers/Supplied Since the most recent attack, security is being increased and more CCTV cameras are being installed.

Waterworld does employ security staff, there were three officers working overnight on January 2. Since the most recent attack, overnight security is being increased and more CCTV cameras are being installed.

Despite the targeted strikes, Travers has enjoyed record-breaking interest in his water parks.

Travers said his staff wake up to roughly 1000 emails every morning asking about bookings – he called this summer season “out of control”.

This is despite having to run under Covid-19 orange light restrictions, meaning visitors need vaccination certificates and to observe social distancing.

More than 4000 masks have been handed out by staff, as the parks operate at less than 60 per cent capacity.

However, despite the complications of Covid and attacks on the vessels and staff, Travers will keep the parks going throughout the summer – hoping the incidents stop with the increased security measures.

“Things always happen, we have to react – so we debriefed after the incident and discussed things with security,” said Travers.

“With any business an incident leads to finding improvement – at the end of the day it's a business and about entertaining people. So we’re improving what we do, and hoping the scum doesn’t come out again.”