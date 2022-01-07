Lifeguard urges people to swim at patrolled locations after man dies at Mount Maunganui

A witness at a nearby property said a rescue helicopter landed on the beach but left again “after it appeared that resuscitation attempts had been unsuccessful”.

A lifeguard is urging people to “know your limits” and swim at patrolled locations, after resuscitation attempts on a beach in Mount Maunganui couldn’t save a man who died after a water-related incident.

Police said the man, thought to be in his 50s, was among a group of four swimmers who got into difficulty on Thursday afternoon.

All were brought to shore by members of the public and surf lifesavers, police said, but one man was unconscious and unable to be revived, “despite the efforts of St John Ambulance paramedics and surf lifesavers”.

The incident was reported to police just after 4.30pm.

Supplied St John said one rapid response vehicle, two ambulances and one helicopter responded to the incident in Mount Maunganui.

A witness at a nearby property told Stuff he was first alerted to the incident when an ambulance arrived at the Waiariki St car park in Arataki, Mount Maunganui, followed by the police.

“We could see that CPR was being administered to someone for quite some time,” he said.

The man said the TECT Rescue Helicopter landed on the beach but left again “after it appeared that resuscitation attempts had been unsuccessful”.

The man who died was taken away in a surf lifesaving club vehicle, he said.

Chaz Gibbons-Campbell, surf lifesaving manager for the eastern region, said early reports suggest “within a couple of minutes of them entering the water, a rip had opened up, and they got into some difficultly there”.

Gibbons-Campbell told Stuff that quite a few of the lifeguards who responded to the incident “are obviously quite shaken”.

“There’s a few of them that it’s their first time having to deal with something like that, so we’re just giving them some support in and around that.”

RICKY WILSON Chaz Gibbons-Campbell, surf lifesaving manager for the eastern region, is urging people to swim at patrolled locations.

He said he has spoken with people up and down the east coast, including in the Coromandel, “and the general consensus and theme is there’s a lot of water moving out there at the moment”.

“And it just seems to be combining with the likes of a king tide that we’ve had the last few days; the tide’s going out in an afternoon when it’s really hot, when there’s people at the beach swimming,” he said.

“And then of course the tropical swells that we’re getting at the moment as well, which is causing obviously the water to move around quite a bit, and it’s got a bit of power to it, which seems to be catching people off guard.”

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday afternoon, a person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition after another water incident in Mount Maunganui.

Gibbons-Campbell said lifeguards are also reporting that they haven’t seen it this busy in at least a couple of years, “so there’s definitely a lot more people out visiting the beaches as well”.

The spot where the man died in Mount Maunganui on Thursday afternoon was well away from the surf lifesaving clubs and flagged, patrolled swimming areas along the popular coast.

“If you’re out visiting the beaches, please come and swim at a patrolled location, where we’ve got a set of flags,” Gibbons-Campbell said.

“Know your limits.”

He said there are five patrolled locations along the Tauranga coastline – at Mount Maunganui Main Beach, Tay Street, Omanu Beach, Pāpāmoa, and Pāpāmoa East (Taylor Reserve).

Gibbons-Campbell said they have also been using beach buggies and jet-skis for roving patrols quite a lot over the past few days, “and proving their worth, doing a lot of assists and rescues”.

“Our lifeguards are going to be stepping that up, and then we’ll just be keeping an eye on the weather, and if it’s looking fine and hot, and there’s a bit of wave there, we’ll be looking to put some more resource into more jet-ski patrols, hopefully.”

He said if members of the public see somebody in trouble in the water, the first thing to do is phone 111 and ask for police, which will have a direct line to the surf lifesaving service.

Stuff How to spot a rip this summer (first published in December 2018).

A St John spokesperson said they received a call about the water incident in Mount Maunganui at 4.39pm on Thursday.

One rapid response vehicle, two ambulances and one helicopter responded.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

SURF LIFE SAVING NEW ZEALAND/Supplied Police said the man, thought to be in his 50s, was among a group of four swimmers who got into difficulty. (File photo)

This death comes after the drowning toll for the official holiday period was up 180 per cent on the five-year average.

The preliminary figures released by Water Safety New Zealand showed the toll for the official holiday period – which began at 4pm on Christmas Eve, through to 6am on January 5 – was 14.

The five-year average for drownings for the previous holiday periods from 2016/17 to 2020/2021 was five.

Four deaths at beaches accounted for 29 per cent of drowning deaths. The five-year average was two.

All but one has occurred in the North Island, 93 per cent, similar to previous years, where an average of one drowning fatality occurs in the South Island per holiday period.