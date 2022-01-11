'Muffled explosions' heard during fire at two-storey fire in coastal suburb

A property linked to the Mongrel Mob in New Brighton, Christchurch, has been damaged in a fire.

A large fire at a Christchurch property linked to the Mongrel Mob has been extinguished and is being treated as suspicious.

A passerby said they heard “muffled explosions” from the Bowhill Rd property shortly after the fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

John Stewart said he was heading north from South New Brighton when he noticed the smoke about 1pm.

READ MORE:

* Fire crews busy battling early morning house fires in Christchurch and Greymouth

* Abandoned Christchurch house set alight was 'disaster waiting to happen'

* House fire second suspicious fire in Christchurch in two days



He parked his bike at the corner of Thompson Park on Marine Pde and found a two-storey back-section property “well ablaze”.

He arrived before fire crews and could hear “muffled explosions” as the fire raged through the property, he said. Other onlookers said a “loud bang” was heard earlier, he said.

Shortly after, a large cordon was set up on Bowhill Rd, and he saw at least four fire crews, four police cars and an ambulance there, he said.

John Stewart/Supplied Fire and Emergency services were called to a property on Bowhill Rd, New Brighton, linked to the Mongrel Mob.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris said the fire was out by 4.15pm. Three crews, down from five, remained on the scene a while longer to dampen down any hotspots.

A fire investigator was also there to determine the cause of the fire. It was being treated as suspicious, he said.

Emergency services earlier asked people to avoid the area.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A large cordon has been set up on Bowhill Road, there are no reports of any injuries.

“If you are downwind of the incident, please stay out of the smoke and close doors and windows,” a post on Canterbury Fire and Emergency’s Facebook page said.

Twenty-five firefighters tackled the blaze at its peak.

It was believed the house was empty when the fire broke out. No injuries had been reported.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Police have blocked off the road outside the property where the fire happened.

“When crews arrived they found the house well involved in fire,” Norris earlier said.

“At this stage the cause has not been determined.”

There was no risk to neighbouring properties, he said.