Body found in search for person missing at Karioitahi Beach

A body has been found after a person went missing at Karioitahi Beach, in Auckland’s south. (File photo)

A body has been found in the search for a person who was swept into the water at Karioitahi Beach.

The person went missing at Karioitahi Beach, at the Auckland-Waikato border, about 8.15pm on Friday.

Police said the body was located by an Eagle helicopter on Tuesday morning as it carried out an aerial search of the coastline.

The body had been recovered by local surf lifesavers and brought to land.

Police said they would not be in a position to name the person until formal identification had taken place, but the next of kin had been advised.

Supplied A 4-year-old drowned at Kai Iwi Lakes on Boxing Day.

The death would be referred to the coroner, police said.

Figures released by Water Safety New Zealand showed the drowning toll for the holiday period was up 180 per cent on the five-year average.

From 4pm on Christmas Eve to 6am on January 5, 14 people drowned.

That was the worst drowning figure for the holiday period since 1982-83.

Six people have drowned in rivers this summer, including a 4-year-old who drowned at Kai Iwi Lakes in Northland.

Meanwhile, three people died in the water on Boxing Day, including a man at Karioitahi, a man at Waiwera Beach and a woman at Waikanae Beach in Kāpiti.