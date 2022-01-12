Auckland murder accused keeps name secret for now over alleged killing in Albany

A homicide investigation has been launched in Albany, on Auckland's North Shore, after a man died while being taken to hospital following an incident in Vinewood Road.

A 31-year-old man accused of stabbing a man on Auckland’s North Shore can keep his name secret for now.

The Castor Bay resident appeared at North Shore District Court by audio-visual link on Wednesday charged with killing the man who died earlier that morning.

The accused’s lawyer Hannah Cheeseman argued for name suppression, saying her client’s wife, children and elderly father live overseas and had not yet been told of the charge. She said learning through the media could be detrimental to their health.

Stuff opposed the application while the police remained neutral.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A knife is seen at the site of a homicide investigation in Albany, under a police gazebo.

Judge Clare Bennett said the alleged murder had only happened that morning, the investigation was in its infancy and Cheeseman had not had time to gather evidence to support her name suppression argument.

She granted the man interim name suppression but said he would have to make a formal application if he wanted to continue the order when he is due to appear at the High Court at Auckland in February.

Police were called to Vinewood Drive in Albany at about 1.30am and found a man with critical injuries. He died while being taken to hospital.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A homicide investigation is under way after an incident in Albany’s Vinewood Drive, on Auckland’s North Shore.

Earlier on Wednesday, police said an altercation had occurred between two people who knew each other, and a man at the scene had been taken into custody.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said a knife, similar to a steak knife, was being guarded under the police tent.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The knife is under a police gazebo, beside a first aid kit and a yellow briefcase.

The reporter said the incident appeared to have taken place on or near a grass area by a walkway to the Lucas Creek stream.

One resident told Stuff she heard someone driving down the road sounding the horn in the early hours of the morning, but it was unclear if it was related.

Another resident said the street was typically “very quiet, very safe”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A section of Vinewood Drive has been cordoned off as police conduct a scene investigation following an altercation that left one person dead.

“We don’t often get police call-outs.”

She said she “missed all the drama”, however her mother had seen police, fire engines and ambulances in the street.

Another neighbour said he heard noises during the night.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A gazebo has been set up on Vinewood Drive.

He said it was a “shocking” thing to happen on the quiet street, adding the street felt safe enough that he often went for late-night walks.

In 2016, Brett Scott was jailed for life for the murder of his ex-wife Heidi Welman-Scott and attempted murder of her daughter and her partner on the same street in 2014.

Police earlier set up a cordon on the street and were only letting residents drive in and out.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police by calling 105 and quoting the file number 220112/4286.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.