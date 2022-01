Police were called to the Avondale fire shortly after midnight.

One person has died after a fire ripped through a home in West Auckland’s Avondale overnight.

Police said they were called to a property on Blockhouse Bay Rd shortly after midnight.

Surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution, and one person was found dead inside the property.

A police spokesman said they were working with Fire and Emergency NZ investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The fatal house fire was on the corner of Tiverton and Blockhouse Bay Rd.