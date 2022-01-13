Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits North Island

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has hit the North Island, about 25km east of Stratford.

The quake took place at 11.49pm on Wednesday night, at a depth of 187km.

Reports of the quake flooded GeoNet immediately after it hit, with tens of thousands of people reporting feeling it within 15 minutes.

The quake has been classified as light, and the vast majority of GeoNet reports reflect that, categorising it as light or weak.

“Wow. Sounded like [a] massive truck roar. Shake itself wasn't bad. Just the roar,” Carol Kehely told Stuff after the quake.

“Felt a short sharp jolt in Kaikōura where our flat shook quite significantly,” Susie from Kaikōura said.