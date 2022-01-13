'Sounded like massive truck': Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits North Island

A M5.8 earthquake hit at 11.49pm, and was centred about 25km east of Stratford.

More than 38,000 people reported feeling a magnitude 5.8 earthquake which hit the North Island on Wednesday night.

The quake took place at 11.49pm, and was centred about 25km east of Stratford at a depth of 187km.

Reports of the quake flooded GeoNet immediately after it hit, with tens of thousands of people reporting feeling it within 15 minutes.

The quake has been classified as light, and the vast majority of GeoNet reports reflect that, categorising it as light or weak.

READ MORE:

* Unusual number of cluster earthquakes beneath Ruapehu's summit, but no change to alert level, scientists say

* Ocean floor view to give clearer picture of subduction zone earthquakes



In a statement online, GenoNet said: “These deep earthquakes are typically widely felt, due to the subducting tectonic plate under the North Island. Most of the quake’s energy travels up and along the plate to the surface closer to the East Coast.”

“Wow. Sounded like [a] massive truck roar. Shake itself wasn't bad. Just the roar,” Carol Kehely told Stuff after the quake.

“Felt a short sharp jolt in Kaikōura where our flat shook quite significantly,” Susie said.

Meanwhile, an unusual number of cluster earthquakes have been recorded beneath Ruapheu’s summit since December, but the volcano’s alert level hasn’t been affected.

GeoNet recorded at least 30 distinct tectonic earthquakes located below the summit area from December 30.