Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak – January 13

The Waihou Community Meeting Hall is among the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

A community meeting on January 5, between 7pm and 10pm, was attended by a person with Covid-19. Anyone else who attended the meeting during that time is being encouraged by the Ministry of Health to immediately self-isolate and get a test for Covid-19.

In Christchurch, Savebarn in Waltham was visited by a case on January 10 and 11, between 9am and 5.30pm each day.

Google Maps/Supplied The Waihou Community Hall has been listed as a location of interest after a positive case visited on January 5.

Pak’nSave Wainoni in Avondale was also visited by a Covid-positive person on January 12 between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

In Wellington, the domestic terminal at the airport was visited on January 9 between 5pm and 6.15pm, and The Warehouse Upper Hutt was visited on January 6 between 5.05pm and 5.30pm.

Over the Remutaka hill, The Big Apple Fruit Store in Greytown was visited by a person with Covid-19 on January 6 between 12.57pm and 1.15pm.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A Pak’nSave in Christchurch is a location of interest named this evening.

Anyone who visited these places is encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 and get a test if they develop.

Earlier, G.A.Y nightclub on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd was named a location of interest - the second club to be listed in as many days.

The popular late-night haunt was visited by a person with Covid-19 on January 8, between 1.45am and 3am.

Google Maps/Supplied G.A.Y nightclub in Auckland's Karangahape Rd has been named as a location of interest.

Anyone who visited the club during that time is encouraged to immediately self-isolate and test.

It comes after Roxy nightclub, in Auckland’s Fort Lane, was named a location of interest on Wednesday.

It was visited by a case on January 5, from 10pm until 4am the following morning. Anyone who visited at those times is also advised to immediately self-isolate and get tested.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.