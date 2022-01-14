Tropical cyclone Cody could turn sheltered bays into a surfer's paradise

Experienced surfers are hoping cyclone Cody will deliver some tube time like Mount Maunganui surfer Trav McCoy is getting here at Kandui in the Mentawai Islands, Indonesia.

Alex Dive lives for these moments.

While most people rightly steer clear of the sea during a cyclone, the Mount Maunganui-based surfer is looking at this weekend’s forecast and smiling.

“As a surfer, you do live for these kinds of events,” he told Stuff.

Big waves are coming. Really big waves.

Surf forecaster Surfline is predicting the swell to rise rapidly as former tropical cyclone Cody approaches New Zealand from the north.

MetService MetService meteorologist Angus Hine explains how Tropical Cyclone Cody could impact New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Surf instructor combines surfing and therapy to boost youth mental health

* Five of New Zealand's most underrated beach towns

* Cyclone Cody expected to turn into deep low, could bring heavy rain, strong winds, large waves to NI east coast

* Lifeguard urges people to swim at patrolled locations after man dies at Mount Maunganui



In holiday hotspot and surf mecca Whangamatā, the maximum wave height is predicted to rise from 1.5m on Thursday up to 2.6m on Saturday then spike to 6.8m on Sunday and 8.9m on Monday.

Down the coast at Mount Maunganui it's a similar story with the maximum wave heights rising from 1.6m on Thursday to 7.7m on Sunday.

The size and power of the swell will turn golden beaches from Northland to the Bay of Plenty into wild and treacherous places.

Yet for surfers of a certain calibre, real magic could appear in sheltered coves and bays. They could, for a short time on Sunday and Monday, transform into a surfer's paradise, particularly on the Coromandel Peninsula, in Northland and towards East Cape.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Mount Maunganui surfer Alex Dive, right, pictured with good mate Trav McCoy, is frothing at the prospect of a huge swell from former tropical cyclone Cody.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Whangamatā has had a relatively gentle summer of surf – that’s about to change.

Dive said it’s always tricky to predict the quality of cyclone surf, “because anything can happen right up until they make landfall”.

“This one, it’s going to be so big that most places won’t be surfable, most places will just be huge and just unsurfable and just crazy, and it will just look like whitewash miles out to sea.”

He said you have to look for spots that will be a bit more sheltered, that can handle all that wind and swell.

Dive is understandably guarded about where he is planning on going to find decent surf – “can’t say where” – but that’s also because it’s still up in the air.

“It’s hard to say as we won’t really know until the night before.”

That unpredictability and the potential for magic gets surfers frothing.

“You get really excited about the chance of a big swell, because it is quite a rare event,” Dive said.

A cyclone like this is a once in every three to five year swell event, he said.

While “you get real pumped”, you also hope it’s not going to create too much havoc on land with the wind and rain.

“The beaches will be really dangerous over those days, and in the past surfers and people have got into trouble from different cyclones, and cities and towns have been impacted.”

Stuff How to spot a rip this summer (first published in December 2018).

For now, it’s a waiting game. Dive will be looking closely at the conditions come Sunday evening, Monday.

“It could be that it ends up being a complete flop, but at this stage I think, I don’t doubt, that it’s going to be massive.”

And if it doesn’t work out, there’s always the search.

“That’s the best part of it – going on a trip with your friends and the yarns in the car in the lead up to it, that’s all quite fun ... because sometimes you might get there and it might not be what you thought.”

Chaz Gibbons-Campbell, surf lifesaving manager for the eastern region, said lifeguards are a bit apprehensive with the conditions coming up, “obviously there’s some pretty big waves expected and some possible storm surges”.

RICKY WILSON Chaz Gibbons-Campbell, surf lifesaving manager for the eastern region.

He said the most risky time is not when the storm hits, but before and after.

“Because people tend to obviously stay out of the water when it’s really massive, but it’s in the lead up, in the build up, to the storm, sort of from now through till Saturday, and then after the storm has passed as well, that’s kind of the most risky time for swimmers, because there’s a lot of water moving around.

“We’ve already seen the swell starting to pick up in the Mount Maunganui coastline, right up the Coromandel as well.”

Gibbons-Campbell said he has also spoken with Peter Boyd from Ngāti Porou Surf Life Saving who patrols out at Hicks Bay, and his team might have some difficulty even accessing the beach “because likelihood is the cyclone’s going to close roads and all sorts”.

Gibbons-Campbell encouraged people to listen to the lifeguards, who will still be out on patrol “regardless of the conditions”.

He said depending on what the beach is looking like, there may be dangerous swimming signs up saying “no swimming advised”. There might be times when the flags are still up, most likely on Thursday and Friday.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Conditions at beaches such as Coromandel’s Onemana, pictured, will be treacherous as the swell picks up.

“If there’s rough conditions out there Saturday, Sunday, then they’re probably going to close the beaches.”

Stay out of the water if you’re not confident and if you are going to go swimming, please swim between the flags, Gibbons-Campbell said.

“We’re also going to have some extra resources deployed along the coastline as well, our rescue water craft – the jet skis – we’ve got some operators, volunteers actually, that have put their hand up to man the jet skis over the next few days.”

He said there are surfers out there who are really confident water people, “they can handle a board out there, if they lose their board they can swim back to shore ... or having a safety vessel nearby if they’re off surfing at The Island, for example, around Matakana”.

“Those guys know what they’re doing. It’s probably the novices maybe wanting to try their luck, that maybe aren’t so confident out there – we really ask those people to reconsider, and consider your ability to the conditions. There’s always another day for another wave, and if you’re not quite up to that level, don’t go out.”