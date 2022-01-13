Crash blocks main road to Auckland Hospital

The truck is blocking the intersection of Park Road and Grafton Road, in central Auckland.

The main road to Auckland Hospital has been blocked after a truck crashed into traffic lights, Thursday night.

The truck is blocking the intersection of Park Road and Grafton Road, in central Auckland as a result of the incident which occurred at 10pm, police said.

There have been no injuries, but there is considerable congestion surrounding the area, they added.

Police have urged anyone needing to travel to Auckland Hospital to take an alternative route.