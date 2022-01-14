Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak – January 14

Professor Tony Blakely from the University of Melbourne gives his thoughts on Omicron.

A Pak'nSave supermarket in Christchurch is the latest location of interest to be linked to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand.

The store, located on Wainoni Rd in Avondale, has been marked for Wednesday January 12, between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Anyone who visited the supermarket during the times marked are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after the date of exposure, and get a test if any develop.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A Pak'nSave supermarket in Christchurch is among the latest locations to be added by the Ministry of Health.

On Thursday, four “close contact” locations were added, including a Subway in Feilding, G.A.Y night club and Roxy Bar in Auckland, and the local Community Meeting Hall in Waihou.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak – January 13

* Covid-19: Christchurch bus route, two malls and several shops named as latest locations of interest related to the Delta outbreak

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened Monday, November 22



Anyone who attended these locations between the marked times is encouraged by the Ministry of Health to immediately self-isolate and get a test for Covid-19.

On Thursday, the Ministry announced 28 new community cases of Covid-19, with 13 at the border.

Of those 28, three were in Christchurch – all household contacts – nine were in Auckland, three in Waikato, five in Bay of Plenty, two in Lakes, two in Hutt Valley and four in Wairarapa.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.