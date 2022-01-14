Person dead following crash in Warkworth, north Auckland

A person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 in Auckland’s north.

One person is dead, and a second is in a serious condition following a crash near Warkworth in north Auckland.

The person died at the scene after sustaining critical injuries.

The other person has been taken to hospital.

The crash saw two cars collide on a section of State Highway 1, police said.

A section of the road, south of the Warkworth township, was closed and diversions would be put in place for traffic heading north and south.

Motorists were advised to plan ahead and expect delays on their journeys this afternoon, police said.

The serious crash unit had been notified and would be examining the scene.

Police would launch an investigation into the crash.