Alcohol may be factor in crash that flipped car and injured two

The crash happened on Worsleys Rd in Cracroft, Christchurch, about 5.10pm on Friday.

A single-vehicle crash that left a person seriously injured and another in a moderate condition may have involved alcohol.

Emergency services were called to reports of an overturned car on Worsleys Rd in Cracroft, Christchurch, about 5.10pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Two people were initially trapped but freed themselves before emergency services arrived. One was standing, and the other was lying on the ground, they said.

Both were taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance – one with serious injuries and another in a moderate condition, a St John spokesperson said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Emergency services found the car on the opposite side of the road from where it had been driven, and tipped on its side.

Police were making inquiries into the circumstances of the crash, the spokesman said.

Stuff understands alcohol may have been involved.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to the crash, but no-one needed to be freed from a vehicle upon arrival.