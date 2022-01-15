Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak – January 15

Cook Islands travel bubble reopens after months of restrictions, due to New Zealand's Delta outbreak of Covid-19.

Queenstown Airport and several locations in Mount Maunganui linked to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak have been added to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest list on Saturday evening.

All those who were at the Mount Hot Pools in Adams Avenue, Mount Maunganui, between 8.30-10pm on Monday, January 10 are considered close contacts, and are instructed to self-isolate, get tested immediately and on day 5 after exposure.

Hide Bar and Madame Sunset restaurant in Mount Maunganui were also listed.

People who were at Queenstown Airport on Tuesday, January 11 between 4-9pm have been advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days and get tested if symptoms develop.

Customers of At Thai restaurant in Queenstown on Monday, January 10 have also been instructed to monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

A number of locations in Takanini were also earlier added to the list, including Gateway Wholesale Meats, Shosha Takanini and the Warehouse on Walters Rd.

In Mount Maunganui, Astrolabe Brew Bar was visited by someone with Covid-19 twice on January 9 and once on January 8.

Dixie Browns, Pronto Burgers and Cafe and Beachside Holiday Park were also added to the list.

Anyone who at those places at the dates and times specified is asked to self monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.