Multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Wellington

Multiple vehicles have crashed on a major highway in Wellington.

Emergency services were responding to the crash, which occurred at 11.10am, just southwest of Melling Railway Station.

A police spokesperson said initial reports are that the collision occurred between a truck and car.

However, Waka Kotahi said on Twitter multiple vehicles are involved and that the left land was blocked.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.