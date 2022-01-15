Diver dies after water incident at Auckland's Goat Island

Stay away from rocks and rips at the beach over summer, surf lifesavers say. (Video first published in November 2019.)

A diver has died in the water at Goat Island, off the coast of north Auckland.

Emergency services, including two rescue helicopters, rushed to the aid of three divers in difficulty at Goat Island about 1.35pm, a police spokeswoman said.

“CPR was performed on one of the divers, but sadly they died at the scene.”

A St John spokeswoman said two others in a minor condition were treated at the scene and did not need to go to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident,” the police spokeswoman said.

The number of drownings has dropped in New Zealand over the last 40 years, however this summer is tracking to be one of the deadliest summers in the water.

Drownings this summer are up from the 25 fatalities from the last two summers, with two months still to go in 2022.

Fourteen people during Christmas and New Year holiday period, the highest toll since the summer of 1982-83.

Chief executive of Water Safety NZ Daniel Gerrard previously said the drowning statistics had been devastating.

“We’ve been trending the right way for 40 years, so it’s really important we find out what the factors were that caused these deaths, and address them.”