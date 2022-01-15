Hedge fire becomes a shed fire near Manawatū paintball centre

A hedge fire spread to a shed at Aceshigh Paintball in Kairanga on Saturday.

Nine different firefighting vehicles and plenty of people were needed to extinguish a fire at a Manawatū paintball centre.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) staff were called to a fire at Aceshigh Paintball​ in Kairanga​, slightly north of Palmerston North, at 1.30pm on Saturday.

A FENZ spokeswoman said the fire started as a hedge blaze before moving to a shed.

A large stand of trees which form a hedge along one side of the paintball centre could be seen on fire from Gillespies Line​.

READ MORE:

* Massive blaze at Auckland's Woodhill Forest continues after 24 hrs

* Two-car collision leave one car in ditch on outskirts of city

* High winds play havoc in South Canterbury; forest fire, power lines and trees down



Three rural fire pumps, two water tankers and four other appliances attended the blaze, the spokeswoman said.

Police closed off Flygers Line​ during the blaze, which sent so much smoke into the sky it was clearly visible from Aokautere​, on the other side of Palmerston North.

No one was injured and the fire was out by 5.30pm, but FENZ staff stayed on later to ensure no further problems.