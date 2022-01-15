Hedge fire becomes a shed fire near Manawatū paintball centre
Nine different firefighting vehicles and plenty of people were needed to extinguish a fire at a Manawatū paintball centre.
Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) staff were called to a fire at Aceshigh Paintball in Kairanga, slightly north of Palmerston North, at 1.30pm on Saturday.
A FENZ spokeswoman said the fire started as a hedge blaze before moving to a shed.
A large stand of trees which form a hedge along one side of the paintball centre could be seen on fire from Gillespies Line.
Three rural fire pumps, two water tankers and four other appliances attended the blaze, the spokeswoman said.
Police closed off Flygers Line during the blaze, which sent so much smoke into the sky it was clearly visible from Aokautere, on the other side of Palmerston North.
No one was injured and the fire was out by 5.30pm, but FENZ staff stayed on later to ensure no further problems.