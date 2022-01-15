Wellingtonian snags $1 million in Saturday night Lotto draw

How would your life change if you suddenly became a millionaire? One lucky Wellingtonian is about to find out, thanks to Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

They’ve won $1 million with Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday night, and has rolled over to Wednesday night’s draw. The jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over. It will be $700,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

