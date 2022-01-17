Tonga volcano: Ash-covered runway could delay air force landing, navy to head north

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Defence Minister Peeni Henare say a C-130 Hercules will be sent to Tonga today to drop supplies and provisions.

A blanket of ash coating the runway in tsunami-hit Tongan capital Nuku'alofa could delay the landing of an air force Hercules on Tuesday, says a top Kiwi military officer.

Meanwhile, the navy’s new supply ship HMNZS Aotearoa is set to head north from Auckland tomorrow.

That’s despite no formal request for assistance having been received from Tonga following a volcano eruption and tsunami on Saturday.

Rear Admiral James Gilmour, Commander Joint Forces New Zealand, briefed Stuff on the evolving situation at about 5pm on Monday, when the facts remained murky.

As he spoke, an Air Force P-3 Orion was a couple of hours away from landing back in New Zealand after an observation flight to Tonga.

Communications with the maritime patrol aircraft had been patchy, likely due to the ash cloud from the volcano affecting the data link.

But it was hoped photos from the aircraft would shed more light on the situation once it landed, he said.

“The P3 will get back this afternoon, then we’ll be able to get some images to help understand what’s needed next,” Gilmour said.

“We try to imagine what those things might be. I imagine water security, food security, shelter, hygiene.”

At Devonport naval base in Auckland, sailors were readying the navy’s new supply vessel, the $500 million HMNZS Aotearoa, which was originally to set sail to McMurdo Station in Antarctica in about 10 days.

The Antarctica deployment would still go ahead.

This picture taken on December 21, 2021, shows white gaseous clouds rising from the Hunga Ha'apai eruption seen from the Patangata coastline near Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.

“We’ll probably put Aotearoa to sea tomorrow, just to make some ground.”

There was as yet no formal request from Tonga for assistance, he said.

“We’re trying to hedge our bets. She may not even be required at all.

“She may end up just turning around and coming back and heading to McMurdo. But I wanted to be as ready as possible.”

Late on Monday, Speaker of the House of Tonga's Legislative Assembly Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua said Tonga will announce details of the official disaster relief fund shortly.

“Communications remain down and the full extent of the harm to lives and property is currently unknown,” he said.

“What we do know is that Tonga needs immediate assistance to provide its citizens with fresh drinking water and food.”

The Aotearoa has reverse osmosis units able to supply fresh water to shore without the need to land any personnel.

Gilmour said the initial plan was to deploy an Air Force C-130 Hercules on Tuesday.

But the thick covering of ash on the runway at Nuku'alofa apparent from satellite imagery could yet foil that.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3 Orion flies over the HMNZS Aotearoa as it prepares to enter Waitematā Harbour. (File photo)

“At this stage, the notice to aviators is showing the runway will be closed until 4.30pm tomorrow afternoon.

“I have heard anecdotally that the clearance is going very slowly.

“To clear off the runway, that’s going to take some days, so that’s going to complicate things. It's going to be a real challenge to clear that off.”

Satellite imagery had also shown disruptions at the port including toppled containers, he said.

The arrival of a Hercules transport aircraft could yet be delayed, due to ash on the runway.

Tonga has strict Covid protocols for arrivals and is currently only generally open to citizens and permanent residents of the kingdom.

Gilmour said there had been no indication that had changed.

“I've got no indication there has been an alternation to ... no boots on the ground, no contact approach,” he said.

The humanitarian situation in Tonga remains uncertain amid widely disrupted communication links.

The New Zealand police have a few International Service Group liaison staff in the country.

A spokeswoman for police minister Poto Williams said those staff were confirmed to be “safe and well”, but no further information was forthcoming from police.