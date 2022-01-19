Suspicious explosion and fire in Whanganui

The sky lights up after an explosion in a commercial property near Castlecliff, Whanganui on Wednesday morning.

An “explosion” and orange glow from a commercial property in Whanganui which shook the suburb of Castlecliff on Wednesday morning is being treated as suspicious.

Residents posted images on social media of an orange glow lighting up the sky and reported hearing a loud explosion.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said crews were called to the property in Castlecliff at 5.33am after report of an explosion.

No injuries have been reported.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ has attended an incident at a commercial property in Castlecliff, Whanganui, on Wednesday morning (File photo).

Fire and Emergency NZ would investigate the cause of the incident, Dunbar said.

A police spokesperson said officers arrived at the scene shortly before 8am and early indications were both the cause of the explosion and subsequent fire were suspicious.

