Tonga tsunami: First official statement from Tonga paints a grim picture, one island destroyed, others being evacuated

Satellite images of Tonga have shown some of the damage caused by the eruption and tsunami.

Tonga’s volcanic eruption and tsunami has so far killed three people and destroyed all homes on one island, the country’s Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed.

The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano on Saturday – just 65 kilometres from Tonga’s main islands – and the subsequent tsunami has devastated homes, destroyed deep sea cables and disrupted Tonga’s communications with the world.

NZDF/Supplied Mango Island: Catastrophic damage was observed with the entire village destroyed. Temporary tarpaulin shelters had been erected on the islandâs higher areas. Debris was observed throughout the village.

Late on Tuesday, Tonga’s first official government statement said three people have died in the disaster so far, including a British national, a 65-year-old female from Mango Island and a 49-year-old male from Nomuka island.

A number of injuries were also reported.

READ MORE:

* ‘There’s nothing there for them’: Extent of Tonga’s devastation emerges

* NZDF surveillance photos assess scale of damage from Tonga eruption and tsunami

* 'All we can do is sit back and pray': Southland's Tongans wait to hear from family



The statement said the disaster was “unprecedented” for Tonga, with the volcanic mushroom plume reaching the stratosphere and extending radially over all Tonga’s islands.

It said the tsunami waves generated by the eruption rose up to 15 metres high, hitting the west coasts of Tongatapu islands, ‘Eua and Ha’apai islands.

The statement said emergency responders were deployed, bringing relief – including food, water and tents – to Ha’apai, as well as the islands of Mango, Fonoifua and Nomuka which suffered the most severe damage.

Supplied Damage in Ha'apai after a volcano triggered a tsunami in Tonga.

All houses were destroyed on Mango island and only two houses remain on Fonoifua island. Meanwhile, Nomuka island also suffered extensive damage.

The Tongan government said an evacuation process had begun for other areas, including the small islands of Atata into Tongatapu, the area from Mango island and Fonoifua island into Nomuka island, and parts of the western side of Tongatapu.

Damage to other areas includes 20 severely damaged houses in the central district of Kolomutu, 45 severely damaged houses on the island of ‘Eua and more than 50 damaged houses in Kanokupolu.

NZDF/Supplied Multiple structures were destroyed on Tungua Island. Large amounts of debris were scattered throughout the village, with standing water visible.

Water supplies have been seriously affected by volcanic ash, while government and NGO teams have been sent to coastal villages to assess damage.

Transportation by sea and air remains a challenge due to ash-covered runways and ongoing clean-ups.

NZDF/Supplied More images have been released from a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion reconnaissance flight on Monday 17 January over Tonga.

Meanwhile, disruptions continue for international and domestic communications in Tonga due to damage sustained to submarine cables, the Tongan government said.

Limited communication was made possible through satellite phones and HF radio, while domestic phone calls only operate within Tongatapu and ‘Eua currently.

There’s been no communication with the island of Niuas so far, however the Tongan government said Niuas was considered low risk due to its distance from the volcano.

Internet is also down due to the damaged international fibre optics cable, as operators are working to restore services.