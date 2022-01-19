Family of missing Stokes Valley man Sean Murrihy holding on to hope

Police are seeking sightings of Sean Murrihy. Sean was last seen on Thursday 13 January. Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

The brother of missing man Sean Murrihy believes he may have returned to the Tararua ranges, where he loved tramping as a child.

The 47-year-old Stokes Valley man has not been seen since January 13.

Rhys Murrihy said he and his brother used to spend “days on end in the bush” when they were growing up together, particularly in the Totara Flats area of the Tararua ranges.

“He loves being outdoors. That’s how we were raised,” Rhys Murrihy said.

Rhys Murrihy said the discovery of a map of the Tararua area and a Wairarapa train timetable in his Stokes Valley home had lead to his belief that his brother’s disappearance may not have been a chance occurrence.

“That tells me he’s calculated what he’s doing. He can be a stubborn person. If he wants to do something he does it,” Rhys Murrihy said.

Sean Murrihy messaged his brother on Facebook shortly before he went missing, but his account had not been active since. The contents of the messages had left Murrihy’s family fearing the worst.

“It’s been six days and no-one’s seen or heard from him, but we hope there’s still a chance that he’s okay,” Rhys Murrihy said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff An aerial view of Totara Flats in the Tararua Ranges, near the Waiohine River.

Rhys Murrihy said his brother had recently been diagnosed with advanced stage cancer, and his depression, which had been a factor of his life for the last three years, had deepened since the diagnosis.

It was likely his brother's appearance was different from published photographs, his skin had become jaundiced and his eyes sunken in recent months.

“He’s very sick,” Rhys Murrihy said.

On January 16, police believed Sean Murrihy may have gone into the Tararua mountain ranges in the areas of Smith Creek or Totara Flats, possibly entering at Kaitoke or Wairarapa.

Murrihy was believed to be wearing a Hunting and Fishing olive green jersey and carrying a backpack.

Three days after Sean Murrihy was last seen police appealed to the public for any information on his whereabouts.

On Wednesday a police spokesperson said calls relating to the disappearance were being considered to guide public search areas. Police were still asking for assistance from the public and said their thoughts were with the Murrihy family.

Anyone who has seen Murrihy or knows where he might be should contact police on 105, quoting file number 220115/7257.

“We just want to know what’s going on. If you have seen him just let the police know,” Rhys Murrihy said.

Where to get help