Life story: Ambitious entrepreneur Jake Millar, a Kiwi Gatsby

Jake Millar’s mercurial personality “endeared him to many”, his former headmaster says.

OBITUARY: “There was something gorgeous about him, some heightened sensitivity to the promises of life … an extraordinary gift for hope, a romantic readiness such as I have never found in any person”.

These words about Jay Gatsby in F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby capture the essence of millennial entrepreneur Jake Millar (Miller)​, who died tragically young on November 27, aged 26.

Millar was a bright, charismatic but driven spirit, born and raised in Greymouth, who travelled far mentally and physically in a quest to realise his deep and consuming dreams.

He held very fond memories of life in Greymouth. Here, as a 9-year-old, encouraged to start his first business by his artist mother Robyn​, Jake made and sold fridge magnets, demonstrating an early flair for commerce and smart marketing (just as his business idol Sir Richard Branson had done in the United Kingdom when a schoolboy).

Millar came from a fun-loving family; his father Rod ran a sky-diving business on the Coast. His mother recalls that “Jake as a kid loved anything that was ‘fast-moving’ – from snow-skiing, and water-skiing on Lake Kaniere, to sky-diving and, more recently, electric skateboarding in West Hollywood”.

Millar’s odyssey seriously began in 2010 when he crossed the Alps to enrol, with his brother Flynn, at Christchurch Boys’ High School – then under the calm command of headmaster Trevor McIntyre, who became a valued mentor to Millar, especially after the searing tragedy of the Fox Glacier sky-diving plane crash on September 4, 2010, only hours after the earthquake sequence that shattered Canterbury.

The crash claimed nine lives, including that of Rod Miller, and it can be said that the 15-year-old Millar never recovered from that shock loss.

SUPPLIED Millar with his father Rod Miller, three weeks before Miller died in the 2010 Fox Glacier plane crash, which killed nine people.

McIntyre recalls that at the service “Jake honoured his father like I had never experienced ever before at a funeral”, as “Jake had a maturity and personality well beyond his years”.

After this disaster, and powered by a super-charged internal dynamo, Millar quickly directed his abundant energy to attain every key leadership role on offer at Christchurch Boys’. He became the board student trustee in years 11 and 12, served on the student council and attained the top leadership roles of head boy at Adams House and senior monitor in 2013.

In a bid to maintain student morale in the wake of the quakes, Millar approached McIntyre expressing the need for leadership role models to visit the school.

The head and other staff initially guided, then backed Millar in his plan to run ‘Project Speak’, an incredible programme garnering inspirational people to speak at school assemblies.

Entirely on his own, Millar solicited an array of talent, including then Prime Minister John Key, United Nations Development Programme administrator Helen Clark, Christchurch mayor Bob Parker and businessman and former Air New Zealand chief executive Rob Fyfe, whose addresses lifted the aspirations of his peers as well as testing out Millar’s business idea to create an online interview platform for job-seekers, which later became Oompher.

Supplied Millar meets John Key in Greymouth in 2011.

The hostel manager at the time, Richard Taylor, always felt that Millar was “next level”. Taylor recalls: “Early one morning I was driving back to Adams House and Jake phoned. ‘Will you be long?’, he said. ‘Helen’s here’. ‘Two minutes’ I replied, not bothering to ask who Helen was. I arrived and walked into my office to find former Prime Minister Helen Clark, having a cup of tea with Jake.”

Offered a generous scholarship to study law at Otago University, Jake was torn between law or floating his business plan.

The high-octane wunderkind, who had discomfited some school managers (after McIntyre’s departure) with his betterment schemes, got the scholarship deferment and took the plunge, selling his car and renting a modest flat in Christchurch.

In 2014, after time at Evolocity, and with guidance from key movers and shapers, Millar started compiling the web-based career-advice interview platform with his great school friend and business partner, Yuuki Ogino.

Mike Pero graciously allowed Millar access to work-space and valuable mentoring, and Millar negotiated some vital institutional partnerships. Millar and Ogino conducted 150 interviews with notable Kiwi leaders in the arts, business and sport.

With stunning chutzpah, Millar sold Oompher to Careers New Zealand 10 months after creating it, which raised capital to develop the more globally ambitious online business mentoring tool Unfiltered TV.

MATT CRAWFORD PHOTOGRAPHY Millar with friend and business partner Yuuki Ogino.

One critical supporter was Eric Watson, and Millar reluctantly changed his surname to “Millar” to avoid confusion with an American rapper of the same name.

Moving to Auckland, Millar and Ogino began a whirlwind ride, from 2017 spending much time in the United States (basing in New York and Los Angeles), where most of the business interviews were conducted.

Millar achieved his dream of interviewing Branson and the controversial Jordan Belfort, along with billionaire philanthropist Julian Robertson, Don Valentine, and a string of Silicon Valley and startup stars.

In 2018, their high-wire business catapulted Millar and Ogino onto Forbes’ Magazine’s U.S. ‘30 Under 30 in education’ list.

Millar interviews Sir Richard Branson in San Francisco, United States, in May 2016.

Ogino, Millar and a very talented team ran a string of Unfiltered Live events in Auckland and Christchurch, as Millar was an inspiring motivational speaker and networker extraordinaire and was a very kind, caring person with deep insights into suffering and loss that he productively channelled, leveraging his many high-profile contacts for charitable fund-raising.

A cause close to Millar’s heart was youth suicide, and he deployed his organisational skill to raise more than $200,000 for Lifeline.

Millar was one of Charles Handy’s ‘New Alchemists’, for whom chasing fiscal success and a life of high style mattered, yet an abiding concern with human wellbeing was always on Millar’s agenda (a point some media detractors lost sight of in 2021).

McIntyre recalls that “Jake had a mercurial personality that endeared him to many”.

Millar had a generous spirit as well as dollops of drive, energy, ambition and rare leadership skills, but was far more than a shallow aspirant for Gatsby-style dreams.

In 2021, after the sale of Unfiltered, experiencing decrescendo, he relocated to East Africa.

Supplied Millar with Sarah Robb O’Hagan in New York, the former president of Gatorade and Equinox, and founder of ExtremeYou.

Pulling new rabbits out of the hat is always demanding, and it was here, tragically, that Millar’s extraordinary and somewhat punishing journey ended last November.

“He will be remembered by all who met him as charismatic, inspired, ferociously intelligent, and deeply human. May he rest in peace,” Ogino said.

In the words of his mother: “We will miss Jake in so many ways. He has taken us on incredible adventures, both in person and digitally.”

Millar is survived by his mother, Robyn Jacobs, his brother, Flynn Miller, and his brother-in-law Brad Davis.

