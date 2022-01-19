The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, January 19

Linda McAlister is trying to sell her husband John, a beef farmer in Marton, after three years of marriage.

Woman tries to sell husband on Trade Me

John McAlister​ is a husband for sale, listed on the auction site, after he went on an impromptu fishing trip.

The 6’1 tall (that’s 186cm), 37-year-old beef farmer has had a number of previous owners, but should remain loyal if kept fed and hydrated, says wife Linda McAlister​.

For the most part the McAllisters are a happily married couple, and say their Irish sense of humour meant John also found the auction hilarious.

He heard about the listing from his mates.

Keen bidders should know the item listed as “Husband” is no longer available. The post was removed for breaching Trade Me’s terms and conditions, but not before potential buyers asked questions of the seller.

Trade Me’s policy and compliance manager James Ryan said it was the first time in recent memory they had seen someone list their spouse for sale.

Beers for Betty White

For years, patrons of a bar in the US bought beers for Betty White hoping the beloved actress would come in and claim them.

Getty/Amanda Edwards/WireImage The funds from Beers for Betty White are going towards local animal shelters.

Sadly, White never made it to the Commerce Street Brewery Hotel in Wisconsin for a pint. She died at the age of 99 on December 31. It would have been her 100th birthday on Monday.

Even though she will not be able to enjoy her designated drinks at the bar, fans from near and far are continuing to buy beers in her honour - with all proceeds going towards animal charities, a cause that was close to her heart, the Washington Post reports.

White’s third and last husband, Allen Ludden, grew up in the Mineral Point town.

"We always think of her as one of our own," said Mike Zupke, who has run the pub since 2018. She’s Mineral Point's favourite Golden Girl.

At last count, more than 1000 beers have been bought for White by people from all over the US, both online and in-person.

Nick Ut/AP The Golden Girls photographed in 1985 are, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and (far right) Betty White. White’s saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years.

Labour of love for a skipper with a digger

A former boat skipper and tourism operator Barry Sarginson has been building a new backcountry mountain bike track behind Coronet Peak, mostly by himself.

The area near Queenstown is most notable for its skifield but there will soon be another attraction.

It has taken Sarginson two years on his digger with little assistance to create the 56-kilometre Coronet Loop which has access to spectacular areas which have been open for public access before.

The former skipper of the iconic TSS Earnslaw, accompanied by his two dogs Tess and Polly, says he loves the area to bits.

“There is a lot of farming and gold mining history. And the alpine flora and fauna – it’s brilliant.

SUPPLIED A life of solitude. Barry Sarginson's hut and home is smack bang in the middle of nowhere.

“I have totally enjoyed it. Out in the tussocks, I call it the tussock time.”

The Coronet Loop trail will be open as part of the 2022 Motatapu race on March 5.

And when that’s finished? Sarginson says he will turn to gold mining “if the water is warm enough”.

Kiwi chicks fly to new home

Three baby kiwi travelled in comfort by air from Christchurch to Nelson and then on to their brand-new home on Motuara Island, a scenic reserve that lies at the entrance to Tōtaranui / Queen Charlotte Sound.

Air New Zealand/Supplied Three kiwi chicks feel the wind beneath their tiny wings on a relocation flight.

The rowi chicks were reared at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve and were transferred to their new predator-free island near the top of the South Island.

The chicks remain on the island until they are strong enough to return back down south to Ōkārito in South Westland for release into the wild.

The birds flew as guests of Air New Zealand as part of the airline’s partnership with the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Air New Zealand head of sustainability Meagan Schloeffel said they took this responsibility seriously.

“Working with DOC has allowed us to support thousands of translocations and fund a range of biodiversity projects on the Great Walks around New Zealand.”

Two NZ spots on Most Popular Destination list

Brook Sabin Quirky sculptures, monster trucks, and supersized pizzas - here are our favourite offbeat Queenstown experiences.

You won’t need to wait for borders to reopen to visit the hottest destination in the South Pacific this year. You’ll find it in our very own South Island.

Queenstown was named the most popular destination to visit in the region in TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards, based on reviews and ratings, knocking long-term favourite Sydney off its perch.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Hot air ballooning at sunrise was said to be the must-do activity in Queenstown.

Auckland came third in the category, just behind the island of Bora Bora in French Polynesia and ahead of Australia’s Gold Coast, Hobart and – at number six – Sydney.

It’s the second high-profile award for Tāmaki Makaurau in recent months – Lonely Planet labelled Auckland the best city in the world to visit in 2022.

What great news.