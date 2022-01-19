Iwi seeks support to expand lakefront Hole-in-One Challenge site

A major redevelopment of Taupō’s iconic lakeside Hole-in-One Challenge is being proposed that could see a new cafe, visitor centre and events space built on the site.

The Taupō District Council has received an application from Taupō Moana Group Holdings (TGMH) to redevelop the site and have put their plans out for public consultation.

The operation is owned by TMGH, the commercial arm of the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board.

In its proposal TMGH said the site was “tired” after around 30 years of use and its vision was to “...provide greater public amenity that not only caters for hole-in-one clientele but also provides a place for the general public to stop, relax and refresh themselves whilst enjoying the amazing waterfront and walkways Taupō has to offer”.

Redevelopment of the site would be done in two stages.

Stage one would include a ticket office, cafe, public toilets, a viewing deck, the retaining of the lakeshore bank, pedestrian access to the foreshore, and may potentially involve reconfiguring footpaths and parking areas.

Stage two would further develop the site into a multi-functional facility, potentially including an events space, education centre, visitor centre, fully accessible waterfront access, a floating dock and an operational hub/storage area for on water activities.

According to TMGH, the redevelopment would be culturally significant to the iwi, provide further commercial opportunities and become a focal point for lakefront activities.

”The development would act as a western gateway to the town centre once the new town centre revitalisation is complete.

Supplied Proposed design for the Lake Taupō Hole-in-One Challenge site.

“The space would connect the popular walkway to the foreshore and would add in the ability for the general public to access the water through this area of the lakefront.

“The additional of a floating dock would supply much needed access for other activity providers and provide a great recreational asset for other water users,” TMGH said.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said he’s keen to see what the submissions say and will analyse them closely but would not give his own thoughts on the proposal.

“We always encourage development and business opportunities in Taupō and we look forward to hearing from everyone during the submission process,” he said.

The council said the Tapuaeharuru Bay Lakeshore Reserves Management Plan would need to be amended to allow the redevelopment to go ahead and would give residents and ratepayers the opportunity to have their say before making its decision.

Redevelopment of the site would also be subject to TMGH being granted the required resource and building consents.

Public consultation on the first part of the proposal runs until March 14. Visit www.taupo.govt.nz/consultation for more information about the plans and to make a submission.