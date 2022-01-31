Multiple fire crews responding to building fire in Penrose

At least 12 fire engines from across Auckland are at the building fire.

Fire crews across Auckland are responding to a building fire in Penrose.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called about 2.30pm on Monday to reports of a fire on Ororke Rd, between Rockridge Ave and Station Rd.

The fire was "well-involved” on arrival and members of the public were asked to stay clear of the area, the spokesman said.

Station Rd is an industrial area of Penrose, a central Auckland suburb.

