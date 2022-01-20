The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, January 20

A fossil of a giant sea reptile found in England is being called the greatest find in the history of British palaeontology.

Discovery of pristine coral reef, untouched by humans

Deep in the South Pacific, scientists have explored a rare stretch of pristine corals shaped like roses off the coast of Tahiti. The reef is thought to be one of the largest found at such depths and seems untouched by climate change or human activities.

Alexis Rosenfeld/AP Corals shaped like roses in the waters found off the coast of Tahiti of French Polynesia in December 2021.

The newfound reef, stretching 3 kilometres, was studied late last year during a dive expedition supported by UNESCO. Unlike most of the world’s mapped corals, which are found in relatively shallow waters, this one was deeper – between 35 metres to 70 metres.

Laetitia Hédouin, a researcher at the French National Centre for Scientific Research in French Polynesia, hopes the research can help experts understand how the reef has been resilient to climate change and human pressures, and what role these deeper corals might play in the ocean ecosystem. More dives are planned in the coming months.

Alexis Rosenfeld/AP The newfound reef, stretching three kilometres, was studied late last year during a dive expedition supported by UNESCO.

‘Sea dragon’ fossils uncovered

A fossil of a giant sea reptile found in England is being called the greatest find in the history of British palaeontology, according to the Good News Network.

A complete ichthyosaur skeleton from tooth to tail was discovered in the mud of a lagoon in Rutland Water Nature Reserve. It’s in such pristine condition that it looks as if it could have died recently.

At nearly 9 metres long with a 2m skull, it’s the biggest and most complete skeleton of its kind found in the UK and is also thought to be the first ichthyosaur of its species found in the country.

Weighing more than a ton, the fossil had to be wrapped in plastic with wooden splints and then caked in plaster of Paris in order to ensure it survived the hoist onto the truck that took it away to be studied and preserved.

Cat accidentally hitches ride to charity shop

Screenshot/Twitter A family cat has been reunited with its owners after getting stuck in a reclining armchair that was donated to a shop.

A family cat has been reunited with its owners after getting stuck in a reclining armchair that was donated to a charity shop in the US.

The family was having a clear out of old furniture while preparing to move out of their home in Denver, Colorado.

According to the Good News Network, they donated an old recliner to a local charity shop, but little did they know that ginger cat Montequlla had tucked himself away in the mechanism.

Fortunately, the family quickly noticed their kitty was missing and called the store to see if he’d hitched a ride in the armchair.

Just a few hours later, a grumpy Montequlla was reunited with his family at their home.

Nurse builds home by watching YouTube

Georgia-Rae Flack/Supplied Tiny Home builder Georgia-Rae Flack in the Otago tiny home she built herself.

Registered nurse Georgia-Rae Flack was living in a shared flat in Dunedin when she realised she'd had enough.

She was ready for her own space, and knew she didn't want to live with other people anymore - she wanted a place of her own.

Despite having limited experience in building, she decided to build the home herself, from the trailer up.

“I watched a few Mitre10 videos on how to build framing, so I knew that it was safe and built to code. Everything else I just Googled and YouTubed.”

The project took 26 months to complete on Flack’s days off, and cost about $50,000 in total, with the largest portion of that going on the new trailer.

Flack’s advice to anyone dreaming of building their own tiny home one day is, “you’ve just got to start”.

The 98-year-old painter who saved a village

Fourteen years ago in Taiwan, an 84-year-old military veteran painted an entire government village to prevent it from being torn down. Now aged 98, the painter is still there, as is the village– and it’s since become a famous travel stop.

screenshot/twitter A series of small homes, Rainbow Village is now a city park where painted animals and human figures sit happily in every colour imaginable upon a grid of rainbow boulevards.

A series of small one-story homes, Rainbow Village is now a city park where painted animals and human figures sit happily in every colour imaginable upon a grid of rainbow boulevards.

When Huang Yung Fu started painting the occasional wall in the exceedingly drab Caihong Military Dependents’ Village in Taichung City, it was originally to relieve boredom.

But when Huang learned that the ghost town he and his wife lived in was to be demolished, he began to cover every paving stone, gutter, and door in pictures and paint.

Screenshot/Twitter When Huang learned that the ghost town he and his wife lived in was to be demolished, he kicked into artistic overdrive.

Now an international tourist attraction, Huang and his wife are the only residents of the Rainbow Village –where they welcome visitors and live their lives according to the Good News Network.