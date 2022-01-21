Climber injured after falling down crevasse in Golden Bay

A helicopter was dispatched to Pōhara in Golden Bay after a report of a person who had fallen down a crevasse on Friday. (File photo)

A climber has been injured after falling down a crevasse in Golden Bay, in the Tasman region.

Traffic was backed up on Abel Tasman Dr in Pōhara while emergency services responded to a report of a person falling in a crevasse about 4.45pm on Friday.

The owner of the Pōhara General Store said traffic was built up for about 15 minutes while a helicopter attempted to land in the area.

The incident was further up the road from the store, just before the tennis courts on Abel Tasman Dr, but customers coming in said a climber had run into trouble, she said.

“It’s pretty rough and ragged there, straight up and down.”

An ambulance and helicopter were also dispatched and one person was taken to Nelson Hospital in a minor condition, a St John spokesperson said.