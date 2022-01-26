Ukrainian Kiwis worried ‘sick’ amid tensions with Russia in their homeland

US Presdient Joe Biden said in a speech at RAF Mildenhall in Cornwall that after his G7 and NATO commitments he would travel to Russia to "let (Putin) know what I want him to know." The President s...

Ukraine’s independence was the dream of Yuriy Gladun’s parents and their parents. But now he fears that dream could come to an end.

Tensions are running high between the West and Russia as 100,000 Russian troops have amassed near the border with Ukraine. Putin has demanded that Nato promise it will never allow Ukraine to join, and that other actions, such as stationing Nato troops in former Soviet bloc countries, be curtailed.

Western countries, with the support of the US, are now sending arms to Ukraine to try and deter Putin and assist the Ukrainian army in the event of an invasion.

Supplied/Stuff Yuriy Gladun says Ukrainians in New Zealand are worried about their homeland.

Gladun, the chairman of the Ukrainian Association, said he wanted the New Zealand government to vocally support the actions of Ukraine’s allies in the EU and Nato, and prepare a sanctions package for Russia in the event of an invasion.

The association is beginning to write letters to politicians to try and build support for Ukraine.

“I would love to have New Zealand political support,” he said.

“We are lucky now that the world has started seeing us.

“I don’t expect any military support or actions, New Zealand is too small.

Uncredited/AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the leaders of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine during their meeting in Kyiv.

Members of the small community of Ukrainians in New Zealand were worried about their country, families, and friends, Gladun said.

He said Russian aggression had always existed, especially since the 2013 Revolution of Dignity, which saw a pro-Kremlin government ousted.

“It's the usual story but much worse and much more aggressive than the last 30 years,” he said.

Andriy Dubchak/AP A Ukrainian soldier in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, Mariupol, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Ukraine only gained its independence from Russia in 1991.

“We’ve lived with the war since 2014. We’ve lived with Russian pressure all our lives,” Gladun said.

Supplied/Stuff Anton Stafurin and his son celebrating Ukrainian Independence Day at home after community celebrations were cancelled in August because of lockdown.

Anton Stafurin is from Zaporizhzhia, a city just over 200km from Russian-occupied Crimea and 240km from Ukraine’s border with Russia, a distance some of which is already occupied by Russian-backed separatists.

The Orewa accountant said his friend, a soldier in the Ukrainian artillery, wasn’t allowed to drink on New Year’s Eve in case an invasion came.

“They’re ready to fight,” he said.

Stafurin also said the Ukrainian community in New Zealand was worried about a Russian invasion.

“There’s a bit of a sick feeling. Everybody is quite worried, everyone is reading the news hourly,” he said.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP An instructor trains members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, in a city park in Kyiv.

Stafurin acknowledged New Zealand was a small country that couldn’t offer many resources or military gear.

“Many Western governments are scared to raise their voices to support causes for economic reasons.

“Ukraine will be fighting on their own but any moral support will help,” he said.

In Tuesday’s post-Cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand was seeking de-escalation and the need to “further reinforce the sovereignty of Ukraine”.

“We are deeply concerned, as is, I would say, the rest of the international community. We have had engagement with others who share our same view on the tension between Russia and Ukraine.

“Just last night, I spoke with the President of the EU Council and shared again our concern and the fact that we would be continuing to watch closely any escalation and take any steps required to further reiterate our position on the Ukraine-Russia tension,” she said.

The 2018 census found there were 1281 Ukrainians in New Zealand.