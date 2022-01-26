Disappointment as Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge postponed again

The cycling event usually attracts about 5000 riders and 7500 supporters. Pictured are entrants lining up in 2019.

Organisers of the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge have postponed it a second time, saying they had no idea when the country would move out of the red traffic light setting.

Recent announcements made it clear large scale events will not be able to proceed under the red setting, vent spokesperson Hayden Dickason​ said, so organisers made the tough decision to postpone the February 19 event.

Attracting about 5000 riders and 7500 supporters, the cycle challenge had already been postponed from its original November 2021 date, to February 2022.

The event has been moved back to Saturday, 26 November.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a nationwide move to the red Covid traffic light setting from midnight on Sunday.

"With a 43-year history and having not been able to deliver the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge over the past two years, the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge Trust and event management team are hugely disappointed to be making this announcement," Dickason said.

"However, with less than four weeks to go until event weekend, the decision was the only one that could be made with the current situation that we all face right now."

He said events as large as the cycle challenge bring with them significant social and economic benefits and organisers know the postponement will be disappointing for not only the thousands of riders who have entered but also to everyone who helps to make the event a success.

Dickason said the organisers of New Zealand’s largest cycling event look forward to welcoming people back to Taupō for the next planned cycle challenge in November and have made already made contact with entrants.