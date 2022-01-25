Far North fire: Large area of blaze contained as response team downscales

The Waiharara (Kaimaumau) fire is the biggest vegetation fires seen in years in Te Tai Tokerau. District Manager Wipari Henwood explains why it’s such a complex operation.

Emergency services continue to tackle a fire that has been burning in the Far North since mid-December – albeit now with a downscaled team and a tighter grip on the blaze.

The 2400-hectare fire has been rampaging in the Far North’s Waiharara region since December 18, endangering the Kaimaumau wetlands and forcing the nearby settlement of Kaimaumau to evacuate twice.

In a video released on social media, Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Incident Controller Wayne Martin said a large area of the fire had now been contained.

Fire and Emergency/Supplied The Waiharara fire first started in mid-December.

FENZ are now focusing on the borders of the fire, particularly the northern and southwestern edges, he said.

The wet weather Northland has experienced in recent days has done little to help the peak areas, where the crews remain, but has aided efforts on the outskirts – particularly the beach area and behind the village of Kaimaumau.

Martin said East Beach will now be reopened for public use on the guidance that locals stay clear of the dunes, where the fire has caused some hazards.

A tightened grasp on the blaze has enabled the defence teams to downsize, with 40 firefighters now on the ground each day – a notable cut when compared to the 80-strong team who tackled it at its height.

The incident management team has also decreased from 36 members to 16.

Despite the lesser numbers on deck, Martin assures the efforts to keep atop the blaze will not be hindered.

“It is a large number we have downscaled by, but this is no way going to effect the efforts that will ensure this fire is secured and contained,” he said.

Geoffrey Brown/Supplied The fire was tackled by a team of 80 firefighters when it was at its height.

A transition plan will ensure teams continue to downsize, and land can be handed back to its official owners – farmers, iwi, and Department of Conservation groups who have had to look on as their crops and cultural sites get ravaged by flames.

Details of a developed recovery plan will be outlined in coming weeks, Martin said.

Previously, Department of Conservation national fire manager Aroha Hughes told Stuff restoration of the affected wetlands is likely to take 10 to 15 years.