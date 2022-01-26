Fake fifty: Bottle shop owners find counterfeit banknote user in bar next door

The counterfeit $50 note used in a Hamilton bottle shop on Monday was ripped in half in a confrontation with the man who spent, the owners say.

He bought a four-pack of Cody’s with a fake fifty, took his change, and headed to the bar next door.

But a closer inspection of the banknote sent the Bottle O Dinsdale, Hamilton, owners in pursuit, and the offending item was ripped in a tussle.

Police are warning businesses to be alert after several cases of counterfeit notes being used at Waikato businesses.

Bottle O Dinsdale owner Benny Wu said a man came in on Monday at 6.30pm and browsed before grabbing a $12 four-pack of Cody’s, paying with a $50 note.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Here's how to avoid being fooled by counterfeit money.

It felt “a little bit weird”, not as smooth as real money, but the plastic window looked real so she took it and gave him $38 change.

“I didn’t realise. This was my first time seeing one [fake banknote],” she said.

But when Wu and husband Jack Liu compared the note with another, the location of the serial number gave the counterfeit away.

“I felt angry after I realised,” Wu said.

The pair pursued the man, and found him at The Dinsdale Office bar and restaurant next door.

tom lee/Stuff Bottle O Dinsdale owner Jack Liu and his wife chased the man who gave them the fake note.

“The bar staff helped us to get the money and the Cody’s back.

“He wanted his fake money back ... He tried to rip it from my husband’s hand, but it ripped.”

The man said a nearby Countdown gave him the note, but Wu doesn’t believe that.

“I think he knows and there is a group of people making the fake banknotes. I don’t want other businesses to be caught out, I want them to know.”

Wu rang the police but the man drove off.

The Dinsdale Office Roop Kaur manager said the man had made a beeline for the pokies.

Tom Lee/Stuff The man purchased a $12 four-pack of Cody’s with the counterfeit $50 note – getting $38 change in the process.

Alcohol was not allowed when gaming, so she took the Cody’s off him and put them on the counter.

Wu and Liu spoke to the man outside and, after some arguing and yelling, and Kaur and a staffer stepped in to help them get back the note, change, and the Cody’s.

Kaur said the bar had received a counterfeit notes on two occasions, and she often talked to staff about how to spot them.

It was a venue with pokies, so change was common, and staff were on high alert for counterfeit notes.

Tom Lee/Stuff The man went to The Dinsdale Office after using the fake note and made a beeline for the pokies, the manager said.

A police spokeswoman said there had been several incidents where counterfeit $50 notes were being presented in the Waikato, predominantly in the city.

Officers warned retailers to check each banknote they received, keep CCTV footage, and take note of the number plate and type of vehicle involved.

People with concerns should call the police, or take the cash to the local station.