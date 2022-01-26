Auckland's Muriwai Beach reopened to cars, drivers reminded to be 'respectful'

There are increasing concerns about the behaviour of people who drive vehicles on Muriwai Beach in northwest Auckland.

Muriwai Beach on Auckland’s west coast has reopened to cars after being closed for almost a month due to dry conditions and the risk of fire.

It is one of only two beaches in Auckland that allows people to drive on the sand, with a permit. The other is Karioitahi in the south.

Muriwai had been due to reopen on January 10 after closing on December 31 for safety reasons over the holiday period, but the closure was extended indefinitely.

Simon Maude/Stuff Muriwai is one of two beaches in Auckland where vehicle access is permitted. (File photo)

In an email, Auckland Council said it had reopened on Wednesday.

The council’s western principal ranger Stephen Bell reminded drivers to be respectful of other beach users.

“All vehicles on the beach must have a valid permit to drive there, and you must adhere to the speed limits. We will have random permit checks during the summer, so please make sure you stick to the rules.”

Bell said if the community wanted vehicle access to remain in place drivers needed to respect the people and the environment.

“We don’t want to close the access due to bad driver behaviour but if other beach users are being put in harm’s way it will happen.

“If you see anyone driving in a careless or dangerous manner, or driving in prohibited areas like the dunes, please take note of their vehicle details and call the police.”

While vehicles were now allowed back on the beach, Bell said there was still a fire risk in the area.

It was particularly high in the sand dunes and the neighbouring Woodhill Forest.

“Safety comes first and that is why there is a ban on lighting any fires in any public area in Tāmaki Makaurau. That includes the regional park and beaches.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Muriwai is one of only two beaches in the Auckland region where people can drive on the sand.

Bell said as the summer remained dry, it was possible the beach would be closed to vehicles again.

“We want to reduce the risk of devastating fires, and our experience shows that keeping vehicles off the beach and out of the area is an effective way to reduce that risk.

“Auckland Council will continue to work closely with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to reduce and ideally eliminate the fire risk at Muriwai. This may be mean further closures this summer if fire conditions become extreme.”

The closure this summer was the second time the beach has been closed to vehicles.