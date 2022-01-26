The Antidote: Four happy things to read about today, January 26

US woman found an email notifying her that she had won a lottery prize of US$3m had been sent to her spam folder.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

US woman gets a massive lottery win from an email which landed in her spam folder

Laura Spears had won a lottery prize of US$3 million (NZ$4.5m) – but the email alerting her to it had been sent to her spam folder.

Spears bought a Mega Millions ticket on the Michigan Lottery website, Sky News reported.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, January 25

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, January 24

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, January 21



A few days later she was looking for a missing email, “so I checked the spam folder in my email account.

“That's when I saw an email from the lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3m."

Huge new planet found

Nasa The planet is special because it takes 261 days to complete a journey around its star.

A giant gas planet normally hidden from view has been discovered thanks in part to some enthusiasts.

The planet, TOI-2180 b, has the same diameter as Jupiter, but has nearly three times the mass, reports the Good News Network.

“TOI-2180 b is such an exciting planet to have found,” said UCR astronomer Paul Dalba.

“It hits the trifecta of 1) having a several-hundred-day orbit, 2) being relatively close to Earth (379 lightyears is considered close for an exoplanet), and 3) us being able to see it transit in front of its star. It is very rare for astronomers to discover a planet that checks all three of these boxes.”

World rallies to support an 11-year-old rugby player after hurtful comment

Mark Pugsley/Twitter Alfie Pugsley, played for Wales' Oakdale RFC's under-12s, has had support from a lot of rugby stars after social media comments about his size.

The All Blacks and former World Cup winner Jerome Kaino are among rugby stars to show support for a 11-year-old Welsh player after criticism on social media of his size.

Alfie Pugsley will be a special guest at the English Premiership Rugby final after it was revealed that he had attracted negative comments on social media.

His dad, Mark Pugsley, posted a tweet, saying: "Had to remove a post from Facebook as an idiot commented saying my boy is to (sic) 'big' to play under-12s and isn't healthy."

His disclosure led to an outpouring of support for Alfie, who plays for Oakdale RFC's under-12s in the South Wales Valleys region.

A number of past and present rugby union and rugby league stars sent goodwill messages.

Kaino - a dual World Cup winner with the All Blacks - replied to Mark Pugsley's post, saying: "Hey Alfie, you keep having loads of fun & working hard mate".

Nigel Owens, widely regarded as rugby's greatest referee, told Alfie to ignore the negative comments and said he would “come along and referee one of your games one day and will look forward to it.’’

Current Wales test wing Louis Rees-Zammit, former England hooker Brian Moore, recently-retired Wales and British and Irish Lions rake Richard Hibbard, England rugby league internationals Alex Walmsley and Jackson Hastings and former Liverpool and England footballer Robbie Fowler also expressed their support.

An English Premiership Rugby spokesman told Sky Sports that Alfie would be invited to the Premiership final at Twickenham in June.

A message in a bottle that travelled nearly 5000km

Rita Simmonds Ciaran Marron and Rita Simmonds on the beach in Donegal, Ireland, where they found the message in a bottle.

It had been several years since Sasha Yonyak, 11, tossed a message in a bottle from a fishing boat in the US.

But in that time it had travelled more than 4828km away, and had been picked up by an Irish couple, the Washington Post reported.

Ciaran Marron and Rita Simmonds, were walking along the beach in Donegal while on holiday when they spotted a glass bottle washed up on the shore.

Rita Simmonds The message in a bottle that Irish couple, Ciaran Marron and Rita Simmonds, found in early January while vacationing in Donegal, Ireland.

After letting the message dry in the bottle they opened it and read the message from Sasha.

"I love boogie boarding, fishing and much more," he wrote, adding "I love riding bikes. I am really active person."

He left a phone number asked whoever found it to "please please call”, the Post reported.

After finding the number listed no longer worked, Marron tried to track down the boy using only his first name and location. They were lucky to find that a reporter at a newspaper in Ocean City, where Sasha lived, knew his parents.

Sasha explained that he had originally found the bottle with his neighbour, Wayne Smith, at Bahia Marina on the bay in Ocean City.

It contained $2 and a note from two women – but after they were unable to track them down, they decided to send the bottle on its way, with a note to “pass it on”.

The discovery of the bottle was emotional for Sasha, because Smith, who lived next door to him, died in August at age 64, the Washington Post reported.

Sasha and his family now want to travel to Ireland one day to see where the bottle landed.