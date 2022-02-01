Shannon businesses struggle as potential customers are sent up the road

The lack of through traffic due to the detour is having a huge effect on businesses in the town.

Business owners in Shannon are suffering, with one cafe on the verge of closing its doors, as a detour sends customers around their town.

State Highway 57 in Horowhenua has been closed to northbound traffic from Kimberly Rd to Tararua Rd since January 9 for safety improvement works.

Some side roads in Levin are still open to get through to SH57, but signposted detours send motorists up State Highway 1 to Himatangi.

Shannon Streetwise Coffee cart owner Andrea Rider said Horowhenua District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency were not doing anything to let people know those streets could still be used.

The lack of through traffic was having a big effect on her business and many others in the town.

Sales were down during the week, but the lack of weekend travellers was having the biggest effect.

“Weekdays we are doing okay but weekends I’m not even covering costs, it’s really bad,” Rider said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Signs opposing the bypass feature prominently above the town's shops.

The Horseman's Cafe owner Bryan Hoare said the town had lost all its trucking business and a lot of the cars.

He was trying to get Waka Kotahi or the council to put signs up telling people they could still use side roads to get to Shannon, but nothing had happened yet.

The council did not want heavy trucks using its side roads and that was why no signs had been put in place, he said.

The lack of traffic through the town was taking a severe toll on his business, during a time that was usually its high season.

“It’s killed us, were probably 85 per cent down.

“We’re trying a few things this weekend like nighttime takeaway to see if that helps, and if it doesn’t, we’re just going to close our doors.”

Adam Blackwell/Stuff Shannon Four Square owner Corey MacMillan says his business is relying on locals while the detour is in place.

Shannon Four Square owner Corey MacMillan said his store serviced a lot of locals, so it hadn’t been as bad for him.

Despite that, his business was down about 20 per cent in the first few days following the detour being in place.

He said now was as good as it was going to get because when work moved on, further down SH57, side roads such as Queen St would be cut off.

According to the Waka Kotahi website, the work would be done in five stages and was expected to be finished by mid-2022, depending on the weather.

Local roads remained open, including those that crossed east to west between the two highways.

Waka Kotahi had asked people to use local roads nearest their destination, so travel was filtered across the whole network.

The official detour went up to Himatangi because heavy state highway traffic would damage local roads built for light traffic and make them less safe.

Waka Kotahi and Horowhenua District Council have been approached for comment.