Auckland Lotto player wins $21 million

A lucky Lotto player in Auckland has won $21 million.

The winning Lotto numbers were 12, 16, 19, 25, 29, 36 and the Powerball number 3.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The prize is made up of $20 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

The player is the first Kiwi to win with Powerball in 2022, and the win comes a month after an Auckland player won $17 million with Powerball in the last draw of 2021.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday.

Lotto NZ customers can check their tickets at any Lotto NZ store that is open, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Biggest wins

In 2020 Lotto Powerball rose to $50m and was a ‘must be won’ draw. This was split by two players who each took home $25m.

The biggest Powerball Lotto win in New Zealand history was $44m back in November 2016. A couple from the Hibiscus Coast who had young children and were struggling to buy a home claimed the prize.

In 2013 a West Auckland man won the second biggest prize in Lotto's Powerball history – $33m.

In 2017, 10 women shared a $30m Lotto jackpot after their syndicate picked up a winning ticket.

And in 2010 a father from Papakura, Auckland, won $28m.