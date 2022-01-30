One dead, another injured after water incident in Bay of Plenty's Bowentown

The incident occurred in Bowentown just before 9pm on Saturday. (File photo)

Police are making inquiries after a person died following an “incident” in the Bay of Plenty area of Bowentown on Saturday night.

A person died following Anzac Bay incident, which occurred just before 9pm.

Another person was also treated for minor-to-moderate injuries.

Police have not yet revealed what the incident was, but a St John spokesperson has notified that it was a water incident.

Two first response units and one manager was called to the scene. However, there was no indication of a second patient being assessed, the spokesperson said.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding in due course, a police spokesperson said.

Bowentown is a popular holiday destination, south of Waihī Beach, at the northern end of Tauranga Harbour.