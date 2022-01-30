Covid-19 modellers uncertain when to expect move to stage 2 of Omicron outbreak strategy

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall details New Zealand's plan to deal with the Omicron outbreak.

Recent case numbers have not been conclusive enough to work out when New Zealand will move to the second stage of the Government’s outbreak plan, according to Covid-19 modellers.

103 community cases were recorded on Sunday, with another person dying from the illness. Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced on Wednesday that the country will move to the second stage when 1,000 daily cases are recorded.

This phase will see a number of health requirements change, including self-isolation shortened to 10 days and healthcare and other critical workers who are close contacts of cases be able to “test to return” to work.

When we will reach 1000 cases, according to modeller Andrew Sporle at iNZight Analytics, is too early to tell.

POOL/Stuff Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced on Wednesday that once New Zealand reaches 1000 daily cases, the country will move to phase 2 of the Government’s Omicron outbreak strategy.

Sporle believes the back-to-back long weekends will create a lag in testing, which means a likely delay in finding out just how many actually have the Omicron variant.

“It gets a little tricky as we need to reach 1000 cases, not number of infections, and for cases you need a test. For some people, they're lucky to have mild symptoms and aren’t sick enough to think “Oh, I’ll go get a test now,”

The modeller pointed to Sydney and Melbourne as examples which saw Covid-19 cases being recorded as secondary diagnoses in hospital, when patients visited for other conditions.

The two Australian cities have also seen super-spreader events fast-track case numbers, something that University of Canterbury’s Arindam Basu said the country must avoid at all costs whilst boosters are rolled out.

“They always depend on hyper-spreading events, like the festival in Hamilton, so if we can put a break on those things it won't be as bad as we expect,” the Associate Professor of Epidemiology said.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Modeller Andrew Sporle pointed to Sydney and Melbourne as examples which saw Covid-19 cases being recorded as secondary diagnoses in hospital, when patients visited for other conditions.

“It's like taking a staircase to jump up, what's the infection point? The longer we can delay this, the longer we can delay it being a big problem.”

Unlike Sporle, the professor believes the country could expect reaching 1000 cases a day around March, although this is still considered an educated guess on his part.

“If we see a super-spreader event, that could change everything. I think the tighter we restrict those events, the more people that are wearing masks and seeing people vaccinated with the booster shot, the fewer cases we will see and the more delay in things taking off.”

It’s a different forecast altogether for Dr David Welch of the University of Auckland, who believes overseas trajectories show the country hitting 1000 cases in a week to 10 days.

“Just based on pretty much what's happened in every Omicron outbreak around the world, it's doubled every three days, that's my rule of thumb,” said Welch.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dr David Welch of the University of Auckland believes overseas trajectories show the country hitting 1000 cases in a week to 10 days.

“So that brings you to a bit over a week, a week to 10 days. You've got to take everything into account – vaccination isn't that good at preventing infection, so that's the real issue with Omicron.”

Regardless, Sporle believes that the worst of the variant will have passed by April.

However, the virus “doesn’t disappear”, something Sporle said is an important thing to note.