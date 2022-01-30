Woman dies in a workplace accident at Auckland church

A woman is believed to have died at a West Auckland church in a workplace incident.

In a statement from police, a woman died after an incident at an address on Te Atatu Road, West Auckland, and that Worksafe had been notified. Stuff understands the address was that of Church Unlimited.

St John Ambulance confirmed two units responded shortly after 10am.

A Worksafe spokeswoman confirmed the organisation had been made aware of the incident, and enquiries are being made to “determine the next steps”.

She said that more information will likely be made available at the end of the week.

